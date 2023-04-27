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Poster of Agent
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Agent
4.7

Agent

, 2023
Agent
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Agent
4.7

Synopsis

A spy with a mysterious past, who is on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization

Cast

Mammootty
Mahadev
Akhil Akkineni
Ricky
Sakshi Vaidya
Vaidya
Dino Morea
God
Vikramjeet Virk
Deva
Rajiv Kumar Aneja
IB Chief
Saurav Chakrabarti
Sidharth
Komal Chhabria
Defence Minister
Keshav Deepak
DJ Express
Director Surender Reddy
Writer Vakkantham Vamsi, Hemanth Sivalenka
Composer Hiphop Tamizha Adhi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 February 2024
World premiere 27 April 2023
Release date
27 April 2023 Great Britain 15
28 April 2023 India UA
28 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $45,291
Production AK Entertainments, Surrender 2 Cinema
Also known as
Agent, Агент, दी एजेंट, Akhil's Agent

Film rating

4.7
Rate 16 votes
3.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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