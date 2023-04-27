Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Agent
4.7
Agent
, 2023
Agent
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.7
Synopsis
A spy with a mysterious past, who is on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization
Expand
Cast
Mammootty
Mahadev
Akhil Akkineni
Ricky
Sakshi Vaidya
Vaidya
Dino Morea
God
Vikramjeet Virk
Deva
Rajiv Kumar Aneja
IB Chief
Saurav Chakrabarti
Sidharth
Komal Chhabria
Defence Minister
Keshav Deepak
DJ Express
Director
Surender Reddy
Writer
Vakkantham Vamsi
,
Hemanth Sivalenka
Composer
Hiphop Tamizha Adhi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 February 2024
World premiere
27 April 2023
Release date
27 April 2023
Great Britain
15
28 April 2023
India
UA
28 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$45,291
Production
AK Entertainments, Surrender 2 Cinema
Also known as
Agent, Агент, दी एजेंट, Akhil's Agent
More
Film rating
4.7
Rate
16
votes
3.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree