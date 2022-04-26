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Poster of The Perfect Dinner
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Perfect Dinner
6.4

The Perfect Dinner

, 2022
La cena perfetta
Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Perfect Dinner
6.4

Synopsis

Carmine is a Neapolitan mafioso who isn’t cut out for the criminal life. Under the protection of his boss Pasquale, Carmine is sent north to run a money laundering operation through a restaurant. He simply needs to defrost frozen meals, issue receipts and dinner is served. But everything changes when he meets Consuelo, a chef who always pursues perfection and dreams of winning a Michelin star. Carmine hires her and decides to transform the establishment into a high-end restaurant. Could the love for food and dream of winning a Michelin star give them both a second chance?

Cast

Salvatore Esposito
Carmine
Greta Scarano
Greta Scarano
Consuelo
Gianfranco Gallo
Don Pasquale
Antonella Attili
Antonella Attili
PM Maria Iodice
Gianluca Fru
Rosario
Antonio Grosso
Giuliano
Marlon Joubert
Giuliano Picariello
Teresa Ferrari
Jessica
Federico Le Pera
Jacopo
Giampiero De Concilio
Margherita
Director Davide Minnella
Writer Stefano Sardo, Gianluca Bernardini, Giordana Mari
Composer Michele Braga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 April 2022
Release date
20 October 2022 Australia M
17 March 2023 Romania AP12
2 February 2024 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $217,697
Production Lucisano Media Group
Also known as
La cena perfetta, The Perfect Dinner, Cina perfectă, L'ultima cena, La cena perfecta, Идеальный ужин, 完美的晚餐, 歡迎光臨黑手黨餐廳, An Italian Gourmet Crime Story

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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