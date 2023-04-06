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Poster of Corona Papers
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Corona Papers
7.5

Corona Papers

, 2023
Corona Papers
India / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Corona Papers
7.5

Synopsis

The cat & mouse game of Police & the thieves who looted a huge amount exploiting the situation of Corona wearing PPE Kit & Mask. Will this robbery be fool-proof as expected by the master brain who is an ex-cop?

Cast

Shine Tom Chacko
Gayathrie
Shane Nigam
Geethi Sangeetha
Siddique
Maniyanpilla Raju
Jean Paul Lal
Sandhya Shetty
Gracy Matthew
Anju Abraham
Neighbour
Amritha Dilip
Franco Francis
Ajith Jaan
Firoz
Director Priyadarshan
Writer Sri Ganesh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 April 2023
Release date
6 April 2023 India UA
7 April 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $31,392
Production Four Frames Pictures
Also known as
Corona Papers

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 23 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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