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7.5
Kinoafisha
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Corona Papers
7.5
Corona Papers
, 2023
Corona Papers
India / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.5
Synopsis
The cat & mouse game of Police & the thieves who looted a huge amount exploiting the situation of Corona wearing PPE Kit & Mask. Will this robbery be fool-proof as expected by the master brain who is an ex-cop?
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Cast
Shine Tom Chacko
Gayathrie
Shane Nigam
Geethi Sangeetha
Siddique
Maniyanpilla Raju
Jean Paul Lal
Sandhya Shetty
Gracy Matthew
Anju Abraham
Neighbour
Amritha Dilip
Franco Francis
Ajith Jaan
Firoz
Director
Priyadarshan
Writer
Sri Ganesh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
6 April 2023
Release date
6 April 2023
India
UA
7 April 2023
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$31,392
Production
Four Frames Pictures
Also known as
Corona Papers
More
Film rating
7.5
Rate
15
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 23 March 2023
Showtimes
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