Нерка. Рыба красная

Нерка. Рыба красная

Нерка. Рыба красная 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 26 March 2020
Release date
3 December 2020 Russia 6+
Worldwide Gross $3,181
Production ShpilenokFilm
Also known as
Sockeye Salmon, Red Fish, Kamtchatka, au pays des saumons rouges, Kamtschatka, im Land der Rotlachse, Nerka. Czerwona ryba, Nerka. Punane kala, Nerka. Ryba krasnaya, Vörös lazacok, Нерка. Рыба красная
Director
Vladislav Grishin
Dmitry Shpilenok
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
