Tentacolino, or "In Search for the Titanic" tells the story of the familiar characters Juan and Elizabeth, along with their mice friends Top Connors and Ronnie and their bring-along-dog Smile. After the five end up in a submarine accident, they’re taken to the wonderful lost city of Atlantis. There they discover a rebellion of rats who want to break free from the city and take over the world.
Tentacolino, In Search of the Titanic, À la recherche du Titanic, Alla ricerca del Titanic, Em Busca do Titanic, En busca del Titanic, В поисках Титаника, The Legend of the Titanic 2 - In Search of the Titanic