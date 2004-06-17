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Poster of In Search of the Titanic
1.3
Kinoafisha Films In Search of the Titanic
1.3

In Search of the Titanic

, 2004
Tentacolino
Italy / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of In Search of the Titanic
1.3

Synopsis

Tentacolino, or "In Search for the Titanic" tells the story of the familiar characters Juan and Elizabeth, along with their mice friends Top Connors and Ronnie and their bring-along-dog Smile. After the five end up in a submarine accident, they’re taken to the wonderful lost city of Atlantis. There they discover a rebellion of rats who want to break free from the city and take over the world.

Cast

Rodolfo Bianchi
Re
Fabio Boccanera
Don Juan
Stefano Crescentini
Top Connors
Paolo Buglioni
Ice
Jane Alexander
Various
Jane Alexander
Various
Jane Alexander
Various
Jane Alexander
Various
Manfredi Aliquo
Chinese Mouse
John Chancer
Jeffrey
John Chancer
Jeffrey
Emanuela D'Amico
Sea Amazon #1
Director Kim Joon-ok
Writer Orlando Corradi, Clelia Castaldo, Loris Peota
Composer Gianni Sposito
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 17 June 2004
Release date
17 June 2004 Italy
MPAA G
Budget €4,000,000
Production Mondo TV
Also known as
Tentacolino, In Search of the Titanic, À la recherche du Titanic, Alla ricerca del Titanic, Em Busca do Titanic, En busca del Titanic, В поисках Титаника, The Legend of the Titanic 2 - In Search of the Titanic

Cartoon rating

1.3
Rate 10 votes
1.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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