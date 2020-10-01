Menu
Poster of The Lake
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Lake

The Lake

Озеро 18+
Synopsis

The Lake tells the story of a little girl named Jyldys who lives with her family in a village by the Issyk-Kul. Her life is harsh. Her peers make fun of her because she rarely talks and often stays in her own world. The only comfort she finds is in the company of an old wise man, Temirkul, who once was her father's teacher. Ever since Temirkul's own daughter drowned in the lake he holds onto the old legend about fish that embody the souls of those who are gone. The lake is truly sacred to him. When his wife dies, he has the idea to lay her body in the lake instead of burying her in the ground. Jyldys' father on the contrary is dedicated to old traditions and calls his former teacher's ideas insane. He believes the only way to help him is to pledge his own land to organize a proper funeral for his deceased wife.

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 October 2020
Production Aitysh Film, Studio Oymo
Also known as
The Lake, Kol
Director
Emil Atageldijev
Cast
Artykpai Suyundukov
Bolot Tentimyshov
Malika Aidabosunova
Ainura Kachkynbek Kyzy
Sanzhar Omurbaev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
