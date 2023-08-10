Menu
Kinoafisha Films Almost Like Everyone Else

Почти как все 18+
Synopsis

Due to an accident, Dima has been confined to a wheelchair since childhood. Despite the restrictions, he is actively engaged in creativity, writes music and receives awards. But this realization and success does not make him a happy person. One day, his mother leaves on a business trip, and Dima is left to look after his aunt Tina, young and a little frivolous. Soon, Dima's old childhood friend, Aisen, unexpectedly appears, who invites him to arrange an unforgettable weekend and promises to show Dima a real "adult life".

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 August 2023
Release date
10 August 2023 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $84,532
Production Kinologistika, Sakha Film, Slim Cinema Production
Also known as
Pochti kak vse, Almost Like Everyone Else, So ziemlich wie jeder andere auch, Почти как все
Director
Illarion Yakovlev
Cast
Vladimir Dormidontov
Ayaal Vinokurov
Ulyana Egorova
Dmitriy Yurchenko
Aleksey Yegorov
8.0
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
