Film Reviews
Анна Тиркельтауб 24 March 2023, 20:08
Классный фильм
Due to an accident, Dima has been confined to a wheelchair since childhood. Despite the restrictions, he is actively engaged in creativity, writes music and receives awards. But this realization and success does not make him a happy person. One day, his mother leaves on a business trip, and Dima is left to look after his aunt Tina, young and a little frivolous. Soon, Dima's old childhood friend, Aisen, unexpectedly appears, who invites him to arrange an unforgettable weekend and promises to show Dima a real "adult life".
|10 August 2023
|Russia
|Кинологистика