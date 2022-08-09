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6.3
Kinoafisha
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It Is Night in America
6.3
It Is Night in America
, 2022
É Noite na América
Brazil, France, Italy / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.3
Synopsis
Shot entirely on day for night, this wildlife eco-horror follows the trajectories of endangered species fleeing to escape extinction, in a sombre plot in which the animals look back at us.
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Director
Ana Vaz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil / France / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
9 May 2023
World premiere
9 August 2022
Release date
21 February 2024
France
16 March 2023
Lithuania
N13
Production
In Between Art Film, Pivô, Spectre Production
Also known as
É Noite na América, It Is Night in America, Il fait nuit en Amérique, 夜深藍・獸生難, 美洲夜夜也深藍
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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