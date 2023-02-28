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Poster of Boys
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Boys
6.4

Boys

, 1970
Malchishki
USSR / Family / 18+
Poster of Boys
6.4

Synopsis

Two stories about the life of a young boxer Sasha and his friends in Leningrad during a first years after WWII.

Cast

Mayya Bulgakova
Mayya Bulgakova
Borya's mother (segment: The Newcomer)
Andrey Konstantinov
Borya (segment: The Newcomer)
Viktor Zhukov
Sasha (segment: This is really Me)
Tatiana Doronina
Tatiana Doronina
Girl (segment: The Newcomer)
Mikhail Kononov
Mikhail Kononov
Gosha (segment: The Newcomer)
Aleksandr Podoshvin
Volkov (segment: The Newcomer)
Aleksandr Kavalerov
Smoryga (segment: The Newcomer)
L. Taranenko
Tanya (segment: This is really Me)
Gennadi Dyudyayev
Gennadi Dyudyayev
Lubenets (segment: This is really Me)
Vladimir Dontsov
Slava (segment: This is really Me)
Director Leonid Makarychev, Ayan Shakhmaliyeva
Writer Igor Efimov, Valeri Popov
Composer Vladislav Kladnitskiy, Viktor Lebedev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 27 December 1969
Release date
25 March 1970 Russia
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Malchishki, Kisfiúk, Мальчишки

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 28 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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