Cast
Andrey Konstantinov
Borya (segment: The Newcomer)
Aleksandr Podoshvin
Volkov (segment: The Newcomer)
Aleksandr Kavalerov
Smoryga (segment: The Newcomer)
L. Taranenko
Tanya (segment: This is really Me)
Vladimir Dontsov
Slava (segment: This is really Me)
Cast and Crew
Director
Leonid Makarychev, Ayan Shakhmaliyeva
Writer
Igor Efimov, Valeri Popov
Composer
Vladislav Kladnitskiy, Viktor Lebedev
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
1970
World premiere
27 December 1969
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Malchishki, Kisfiúk, Мальчишки