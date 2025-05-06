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Poster of Serdtse bez zamka
3.0
Kinoafisha Films Serdtse bez zamka
3.0

Serdtse bez zamka

, 2012
Serdtse bez zamka
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Serdtse bez zamka
3.0

Cast

Kseniya Kuznetsova
Kseniya Kuznetsova
Marina
Evgeniya Girzekorn
Darya Baranova
Ludmila
Ilya Kapanets
Vova
Sergey Mukhin
Aleksandr Abramovich
Aleksandr Abramovich
Valentin
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Veniamin
Galina Chernobaeva
Maya Sergeevna
Alena Kozireva
Karina
Dmitry Mukhin
Ilya
Inna Savenkova
Nadya
Elena Stetsenko
Masha
Director Peter Stepin
Writer Lyubov Novikova
Composer Igor Shcherbakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2012
Budget $500,000
Also known as
Serdtse bez zamka, Heart Without a Lock, Сердце без замка

Film rating

3.0
Rate 13 votes
3.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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