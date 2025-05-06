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Serdtse bez zamka
3.0
Serdtse bez zamka
, 2012
Serdtse bez zamka
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
3.0
Cast
Kseniya Kuznetsova
Marina
Evgeniya Girzekorn
Darya Baranova
Ludmila
Ilya Kapanets
Vova
Sergey Mukhin
Aleksandr Abramovich
Valentin
Ruslan Chernetskiy
Veniamin
Galina Chernobaeva
Maya Sergeevna
Alena Kozireva
Karina
Dmitry Mukhin
Ilya
Inna Savenkova
Nadya
Elena Stetsenko
Masha
Director
Peter Stepin
Writer
Lyubov Novikova
Composer
Igor Shcherbakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2012
Budget
$500,000
Also known as
Serdtse bez zamka, Heart Without a Lock, Сердце без замка
More
Film rating
3.0
Rate
13
votes
3.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
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