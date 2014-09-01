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Krov' s molokom
Krov' s molokom
, 2014
Krov' s molokom
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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Cast
Olga Fadeeva
Yevgeniya
Andrey Frolov
Kostya
Jana Sergeevna Kraynova
Vladislav Dunaev
Mikhail Vladimirov
Pavel Arkhipov
Tatyana Chernopyatova
Kseniya Chernoskutova
Ekaterina Davydova-Tongur
Yuriy Gumirov
Ilya Isayev
Anzhelina Karelina
Director
Aleksandr Khvan
Writer
Aleksey Krasovskiy
Composer
Vitaliy Istomin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
1 September 2014
Production
Avangard
Also known as
Krov' s molokom, Кровь с молоком
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