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Poster of Krov' s molokom
Kinoafisha Films Krov' s molokom

Krov' s molokom

, 2014
Krov' s molokom
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Krov' s molokom

Cast

Olga Fadeeva
Yevgeniya
Andrey Frolov
Andrey Frolov
Kostya
Jana Sergeevna Kraynova
Jana Sergeevna Kraynova
Vladislav Dunaev
Vladislav Dunaev
Mikhail Vladimirov
Mikhail Vladimirov
Pavel Arkhipov
Tatyana Chernopyatova
Kseniya Chernoskutova
Ekaterina Davydova-Tongur
Yuriy Gumirov
Ilya Isayev
Ilya Isayev
Anzhelina Karelina
Director Aleksandr Khvan
Writer Aleksey Krasovskiy
Composer Vitaliy Istomin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 1 September 2014
Production Avangard
Also known as
Krov' s molokom, Кровь с молоком

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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