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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lin Zhenzhao
Lin Zhenzhao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lin Zhenzhao
Lin Zhenzhao
Lin Zhenzhao
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
5.6
Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love
(2020)
5.1
Restart the Earth
(2021)
3.8
Land Shark
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Year
All
2021
2020
All
3
Films
3
Writer
1
Director
2
Actor
1
5.1
Restart the Earth
Restart the Earth
Action
2021, China
Watch trailer
5.6
Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love
Qian nü you hun: Ren jian qing
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2020, China
3.8
Land Shark
Lu Xing Sha
Action, Adventure, Horror
2020, China
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