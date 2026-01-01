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Lin Zhenzhao
Lin Zhenzhao Lin Zhenzhao
Kinoafisha Persons Lin Zhenzhao

Lin Zhenzhao

Lin Zhenzhao

Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Horror actor

Popular Films

Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love 5.6
Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love (2020)
Restart the Earth 5.1
Restart the Earth (2021)
Land Shark 3.8
Land Shark (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Restart the Earth 5.1
Restart the Earth Restart the Earth
Action 2021, China
Watch trailer
Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love 5.6
Chinese Ghost Story: Human Love Qian nü you hun: Ren jian qing
Adventure, Drama, Fantasy 2020, China
Land Shark 3.8
Land Shark Lu Xing Sha
Action, Adventure, Horror 2020, China
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