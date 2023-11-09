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Poster of Agent 044: Operation Garni
6.3
Agent 044: Operation Garni - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Agent 044: Operation Garni
6.3

Agent 044: Operation Garni

, 2023
Agent 044: Operation Garni
Armenia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Agent 044: Operation Garni
6.3
Agent 044: Operation Garni - Dubbed trailer
Agent 044: Operation Garni  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Once again, the story is centered around the famous Argentinian-Armenian agent Henzel Brutents. This time he is invited to find the famous journalist who was kidnapped in mysterious circumstances. A new partner Lieutenant Anna Grigoryan joins Henzel for this investigation. During the film, following the traces of the crime Henzel and Anna appear in many funny situations, and Henzel is forced to become various characters in order to uncover the truth. Mr. Brutents does not betray himself, and the investigation turns into a dynamic and funny adventure.

Cast

Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Henzel Brutents
Iveta Mukuchyan
Anna Abrahamyan
David Chandler
British Ambassador
Carlos Muradyan
Ololade Olagbaye
Sergey Sargsyan
Pargev Patvakanyan
Anoush Arakelian
Nun 2
Milena Avanesyan
Syune
Mariam Davtyan
Karine
Makar Galstyan
Apresyan
Andranik Harutyunyan
Khachikyan
Director Hayk Kbeyan
Writer Narek Avagyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 November 2023
Release date
9 November 2023 Russia Парадиз
9 November 2023 Azerbaijan
9 November 2023 Bulgaria
9 November 2023 Kyrgyzstan
9 November 2023 Moldova
9 November 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $15,452
Production PersonaJe Films
Also known as
Agent 044: Operation Garni, Агент 044: Операция Гарни

Film rating

6.3
Rate 17 votes
5.7 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Agent 044: Operation Garni - Dubbed trailer
Agent 044: Operation Garni Dubbed trailer
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