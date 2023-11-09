Once again, the story is centered around the famous Argentinian-Armenian agent Henzel Brutents. This time he is invited to find the famous journalist who was kidnapped in mysterious circumstances. A new partner Lieutenant Anna Grigoryan joins Henzel for this investigation. During the film, following the traces of the crime Henzel and Anna appear in many funny situations, and Henzel is forced to become various characters in order to uncover the truth. Mr. Brutents does not betray himself, and the investigation turns into a dynamic and funny adventure.
|9 November 2023
|Russia
|Парадиз
|9 November 2023
|Azerbaijan
|9 November 2023
|Bulgaria
|9 November 2023
|Kyrgyzstan
|9 November 2023
|Moldova
|9 November 2023
|Uzbekistan