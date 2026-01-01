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Filmography
Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Date of Birth
10 August 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.6
Our Yard
(1996)
7.2
Agent 044: Operation Geghard
(2018)
7.1
Olympicos
(2022)
Filmography
Однажды в школе 2. Последний хранитель.
Однажды в школе 2. Последний хранитель.
Comedy, Family
2025, Armenia
6.6
Precious Boys
Precious Boys
Comedy
2025, Armenia
6.3
Agent 044: Operation Garni
Agent 044: Operation Garni
Comedy
2023, Armenia
Watch trailer
7.1
Olympicos
Olympicos
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2022, Armenia
Watch trailer
7.2
Agent 044: Operation Geghard
Agent 044: Operation Geghard
Comedy, Crime
2018, Armenia
6
Bravo Virtuoso
Bravo Virtuoso
Action, Comedy, Crime
2016, Armenia / Belgium / France
6.9
Anahit
Anahit
Adventure, Animation, Family
2014, Armenia
Watch trailer
6.5
The Knight's Move
Knight's Move
Comedy, Adventure
2013, Armenia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
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