Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mkrtich Arzumanyan Mkrtich Arzumanyan
Kinoafisha Persons Mkrtich Arzumanyan

Mkrtich Arzumanyan

Mkrtich Arzumanyan

Date of Birth
10 August 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Our Yard 7.6
Our Yard (1996)
Agent 044: Operation Geghard 7.2
Agent 044: Operation Geghard (2018)
Olympicos 7.1
Olympicos (2022)

Filmography

Однажды в школе 2. Последний хранитель.
Однажды в школе 2. Последний хранитель. Однажды в школе 2. Последний хранитель.
Comedy, Family 2025, Armenia
Precious Boys 6.6
Precious Boys Precious Boys
Comedy 2025, Armenia
Agent 044: Operation Garni 6.3
Agent 044: Operation Garni Agent 044: Operation Garni
Comedy 2023, Armenia
Watch trailer
Olympicos 7.1
Olympicos Olympicos
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Armenia
Watch trailer
Agent 044: Operation Geghard 7.2
Agent 044: Operation Geghard Agent 044: Operation Geghard
Comedy, Crime 2018, Armenia
Bravo Virtuoso 6
Bravo Virtuoso Bravo Virtuoso
Action, Comedy, Crime 2016, Armenia / Belgium / France
Anahit 6.9
Anahit Anahit
Adventure, Animation, Family 2014, Armenia
Watch trailer
The Knight's Move 6.5
The Knight's Move Knight's Move
Comedy, Adventure 2013, Armenia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more