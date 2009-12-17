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Poster of Volki
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Volki
6.3

Volki

, 2009
Volki
Belarus / Drama / 18+
Poster of Volki
6.3

Synopsis

Just after the end of the WW II, Kirill Poletayev manages to escape from a train full of prisoners, which gets stuck in a snowdrift. After a strenuous escape through the winter forest, completely frozen and weakened, finally reach...

Cast

Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Oleg Korchikov
Oleg Korchikov
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Tamara Mironova
Galina Kukhalskaya
Svetlana Nikiforova
Nikolay Spiridonov
Sergey Vlasov
Sergey Vlasov
Diana Zaprudskaya
Director Aleksandr Kolbyshev
Writer Aleksandr Kolbyshev
Composer Oleg Fedoseev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 17 December 2009
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Volki, Волки

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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