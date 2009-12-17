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6.3
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Volki
6.3
Volki
, 2009
Volki
Belarus / Drama / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
Just after the end of the WW II, Kirill Poletayev manages to escape from a train full of prisoners, which gets stuck in a snowdrift. After a strenuous escape through the winter forest, completely frozen and weakened, finally reach...
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Cast
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Oleg Korchikov
Andrey Panin
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Tamara Mironova
Galina Kukhalskaya
Svetlana Nikiforova
Nikolay Spiridonov
Sergey Vlasov
Diana Zaprudskaya
Director
Aleksandr Kolbyshev
Writer
Aleksandr Kolbyshev
Composer
Oleg Fedoseev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
17 December 2009
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Volki, Волки
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Stills
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