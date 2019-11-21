This love story is a sad tragedy between Thai girl Dani (Stephanie Grove), half-Hong Kong/Thai Alex (played by a handsome actor from Hong Kong, Loh Chen Yin) and a half-Thai/English Danny (Peter Denman). The story begins with the relationship between Dani and Alex, who have been studying and dating since grade 10 until Dani decided to follow her dreams by going to a university in England, causing Alex to be unsure of the love that will be separated for many years. After the break-up Dani tries to start a new life at a university in England, until she meets Danny, a young man who changed her perspective of life. Who will Dani choose? And how will their story end?