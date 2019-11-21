Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The One You Love
Poster of The One You Love
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The One You Love

The One You Love

The One You Love 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

This love story is a sad tragedy between Thai girl Dani (Stephanie Grove), half-Hong Kong/Thai Alex (played by a handsome actor from Hong Kong, Loh Chen Yin) and a half-Thai/English Danny (Peter Denman). The story begins with the relationship between Dani and Alex, who have been studying and dating since grade 10 until Dani decided to follow her dreams by going to a university in England, causing Alex to be unsure of the love that will be separated for many years. After the break-up Dani tries to start a new life at a university in England, until she meets Danny, a young man who changed her perspective of life. Who will Dani choose? And how will their story end?
Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 21 November 2019
Release date
21 November 2019 Thailand
Budget $500,000
Production Film Frame Productions
Also known as
The One You Love
Director
Naphat Groves
Chaiwat Sitlasai
Cast
Tesani Grove
Chun Yin Low
Peter Denman
Noon Pitchatorn Santinatornkul
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
First
First
2026, Russia, Drama, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Schastliv, kogda ty net
Schastliv, kogda ty net
2025, Russia, Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more