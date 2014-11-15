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Poster of Red Butterfly
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Red Butterfly
4.3

Red Butterfly

, 2014
Red Butterfly
USA / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Red Butterfly
4.3

Synopsis

A man must find his way after making a grave mistake. Tonio's loyalty to his long-time friend turned gangster, TC, leads to a series of events with deadly consequences. Tonio cannot save his lover, Cleo from herself.

Cast

Diogo Morgado
Diogo Morgado
Antonio Vega Jr. - Tonio
Wilson Jermaine Heredia
Tommy Caesar Simo - TC
Laurence Mason
Dutch Fred
Christine Evangelista
Christine Evangelista
Cleo McKenna
James A. Stephens
Vinny The Killer
Jen Araki-Playfair
Helena Troy
Byrdie Bell
Carrie
Chris Riggi
Chris Riggi
Henri Stone
Joe Rosario
Chick
Matt Perfetuo
Stills
Director Jon Alston
Writer Jon Alston
Composer Joseph David Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 15 November 2014
Production CGFC
Also known as
Red Butterfly, Borboleta Vermelha

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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