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Red Butterfly
4.3
Red Butterfly
, 2014
Red Butterfly
USA / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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4.3
Synopsis
A man must find his way after making a grave mistake. Tonio's loyalty to his long-time friend turned gangster, TC, leads to a series of events with deadly consequences. Tonio cannot save his lover, Cleo from herself.
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Cast
Diogo Morgado
Antonio Vega Jr. - Tonio
Wilson Jermaine Heredia
Tommy Caesar Simo - TC
Laurence Mason
Dutch Fred
Christine Evangelista
Cleo McKenna
James A. Stephens
Vinny The Killer
Jen Araki-Playfair
Helena Troy
Byrdie Bell
Carrie
Chris Riggi
Henri Stone
Joe Rosario
Chick
Matt Perfetuo
Stills
Director
Jon Alston
Writer
Jon Alston
Composer
Joseph David Johnson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
15 November 2014
Production
CGFC
Also known as
Red Butterfly, Borboleta Vermelha
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Film rating
4.3
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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