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Poster of Americano
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Americano
5.9

Americano

, 2005
Americano
Spain, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Americano
5.9

Synopsis

"Americano" centres around Chris McKinley (Jackson), a recent college graduate backpacking through Europe who savours his last three days of freedom before boarding the career fast track back in the United States. In Pamplona with two friends (Timm Sharp and Ruthanna Hopper), Chris meets an Australian thrill-seeker (Phil Barantini), a quintessential Spanish beauty (Varela) and an enigmatic provocateur (Dennis Hopper), all of whom encourage him to rethink his life. As the minutes and seconds until his departure tick away, Chris struggles with an age-old question: Should he follow the beaten path or risk it all on the road less travelled?

Cast

Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson
Chris McKinley
Leonor Varela
Leonor Varela
Adela
Timm Sharp
Ryan
Ruthanna Hopper
Michelle
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Riccardo
Martin Klebba
Martin Klebba
Matador
Anna Bocci
Ashley Eisenhauer
Adios Girl
Norberto Morán
fights bulls
Norberto Morán
fights bulls
Mighty Mike Murga
Midget spain waiter
Director Kevin Noland
Writer Kevin Noland
Composer Sebastian Arocha Morton, Peter Golub
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 18 April 2006
World premiere 7 January 2005
MPAA R
Production Mark Edward Roberts Productions, Americano LLC, Spirit Lake Pictures
Also known as
Americano, Американец, Американо

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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