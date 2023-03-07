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Poster of Once There Was a Love
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Once There Was a Love
6.3

Once There Was a Love

, 2011
Eta zhenshchina ko mne
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Once There Was a Love
6.3

Synopsis

A small provincial town lived happily and quietly until a businessman from Moscow Sergey decided to buy out a weaving factory, where local girls worked. Neither townspeople nor Sergey's ...

Cast

Aleksey Barabash
Aleksey Barabash
Sergey Kulikov
Igor Denisov
Igor Denisov
Kumarin
Glafira Tarkhanova
Glafira Tarkhanova
Nastya Rogozhkina
Dmitriy Mukhin
Denis
Olga Burlakova
Olga Burlakova
Rita
Darya Baranova
Tanya
Elena Dubrovskaya
Elena Dubrovskaya
Valya
Aleh Harbuz
Aleksey
Evgenia Kulbachnaya
Varvara
Viktor Vasilev
Nikolay Petrovich
Director Peter Stepin
Writer Nataliya Pavlovskaya, Peter Stepin
Composer Igor Shcherbakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2011
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe
Also known as
Eta zhenshchina ko mne, Once There Was a Love, This Woman Is for Me, Эта женщина ко мне

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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