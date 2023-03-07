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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Once There Was a Love
6.3
Once There Was a Love
, 2011
Eta zhenshchina ko mne
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.3
Synopsis
A small provincial town lived happily and quietly until a businessman from Moscow Sergey decided to buy out a weaving factory, where local girls worked. Neither townspeople nor Sergey's ...
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Cast
Aleksey Barabash
Sergey Kulikov
Igor Denisov
Kumarin
Glafira Tarkhanova
Nastya Rogozhkina
Dmitriy Mukhin
Denis
Olga Burlakova
Rita
Darya Baranova
Tanya
Elena Dubrovskaya
Valya
Aleh Harbuz
Aleksey
Evgenia Kulbachnaya
Varvara
Viktor Vasilev
Nikolay Petrovich
Director
Peter Stepin
Writer
Nataliya Pavlovskaya
,
Peter Stepin
Composer
Igor Shcherbakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2011
Production
Kinokompaniya Russkoe
Also known as
Eta zhenshchina ko mne, Once There Was a Love, This Woman Is for Me, Эта женщина ко мне
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 7 March 2023
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