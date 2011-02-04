Anna and Piero fighting routine of a long marriage, when Piero loses his memory, Anna reconstructs his way. For its part, the concierge Rocco and his friend Michele play in a group that emulates the Beatles and face opposition from their partners. Finally, Marcello and Paola are a divorced couple who, from time to time, pretend they are still together to avoid problems. They are victims of a relentless war of sexes.
ProductionItalian International Film, Medusa Film, Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali (MiBAC)
Also known as
Femmine contro maschi, Women Vs Men, Nok férfiak ellen, Fêmeas Contra Machos: A Guerra dos Sexos - Parte 2, Guerra dos Sexos 2, Kusswechsel - Kein Vorspiel ohne Nachspiel, Mujeres contra hombres, Женщины против мужчин, Guerra dos Sexos, Men vs Women, Ανδρες Εναντίον Γυναικών