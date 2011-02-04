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Poster of Women Vs Men
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Women Vs Men
5.4

Women Vs Men

, 2011
Femmine contro maschi
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Women Vs Men
5.4

Synopsis

Anna and Piero fighting routine of a long marriage, when Piero loses his memory, Anna reconstructs his way. For its part, the concierge Rocco and his friend Michele play in a group that emulates the Beatles and face opposition from their partners. Finally, Marcello and Paola are a divorced couple who, from time to time, pretend they are still together to avoid problems. They are victims of a relentless war of sexes.

Cast

Ficarra
Ficarra
Rocco
Picone
Picone
Michele
Claudio Bisio
Claudio Bisio
Marcello
Nancy Brilli
Paola
Emilio Solfrizzi
Piero
Serena Autieri
Diana
Francesca Inaudi
Valeria
Luciana Littizzetto
Anna
Lorenzo Cesari
Lorenzo
Wilma De Angelis
Clara
Director Fausto Brizzi
Writer Massimiliano Bruno, Fausto Brizzi, Marco Martani, Valeria Di Napoli
Composer Bruno Zambrini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 4 February 2011
Release date
18 November 2011 Germany 6
4 February 2011 Italy T
9 March 2013 Spain
Worldwide Gross $17,010,026
Production Italian International Film, Medusa Film, Ministero per i Beni e le Attività Culturali (MiBAC)
Also known as
Femmine contro maschi, Women Vs Men, Nok férfiak ellen, Fêmeas Contra Machos: A Guerra dos Sexos - Parte 2, Guerra dos Sexos 2, Kusswechsel - Kein Vorspiel ohne Nachspiel, Mujeres contra hombres, Женщины против мужчин, Guerra dos Sexos, Men vs Women, Ανδρες Εναντίον Γυναικών

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 16 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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