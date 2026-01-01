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3.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Pautinka babego leta
3.7
Pautinka babego leta
, 2011
Pautinka babego leta
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
3.7
Cast
Svetlana Ivanova
Vladimir Zherebtsov
Dmitry Isayev
Dmytro Surzhykov
Saak Duryan
Darya Botsmanova
Valeriya Khodos
Oleksandr Kobzar
Lyudmila Smorodina
Director
Alina Chebotaryova
Writer
Yuriy Tarabanchuk
Composer
Roman Dudchyk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2011
Production
UPS
Also known as
Pautinka babego leta, Donde hubo fuego
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Film rating
3.7
Rate
11
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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