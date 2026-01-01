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Poster of Pautinka babego leta
3.7
Kinoafisha Films Pautinka babego leta
3.7

Pautinka babego leta

, 2011
Pautinka babego leta
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Pautinka babego leta
3.7

Cast

Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Vladimir Zherebtsov
Vladimir Zherebtsov
Dmitry Isayev
Dmitry Isayev
Dmytro Surzhykov
Dmytro Surzhykov
Saak Duryan
Darya Botsmanova
Valeriya Khodos
Valeriya Khodos
Oleksandr Kobzar
Oleksandr Kobzar
Lyudmila Smorodina
Lyudmila Smorodina
Director Alina Chebotaryova
Writer Yuriy Tarabanchuk
Composer Roman Dudchyk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2011
Production UPS
Also known as
Pautinka babego leta, Donde hubo fuego

Film rating

3.7
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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