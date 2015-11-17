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Teresa
6.5
Teresa
, 2015
Teresa
Spain / Biography / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.5
Synopsis
A new vision of the figure of Saint Teresa through the eyes of a young woman of our day who reads one of the main works written by the saint, The Book of Life.
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Cast
Marian Álvarez
Teresa de Ávila
David Luque
Rodrigo Salazar
Carla Díaz
Teresa
Yara Capa
Tutora
Belén López-Valcárcel
Belén López-Valcárcel
Bibliotecaria
Belén López-Valcárcel
Bibliotecaria
Savitri Ceballos
Profesora
Savitri Ceballos
Profesora
Terele Pávez
Directora
Terele Pávez
Directora
Antonio de la Torre
Fernando de Valdés
Director
Jorge Dorado
Writer
Juanma Romero Gárriz
Composer
Federico Jusid
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
17 November 2015
Release date
17 November 2015
Spain
7
Production
La Cometa TV, Televisión Española (TVE)
Also known as
Teresa, Teresa D'Avila - Il castello interiore
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
Stills
Showtimes
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