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Poster of Teresa
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Teresa
6.5

Teresa

, 2015
Teresa
Spain / Biography / 18+
Poster of Teresa
6.5

Synopsis

A new vision of the figure of Saint Teresa through the eyes of a young woman of our day who reads one of the main works written by the saint, The Book of Life.

Cast

Marian Álvarez
Teresa de Ávila
David Luque
Rodrigo Salazar
Carla Díaz
Teresa
Yara Capa
Tutora
Belén López-Valcárcel
Belén López-Valcárcel
Bibliotecaria
Belén López-Valcárcel
Bibliotecaria
Savitri Ceballos
Profesora
Savitri Ceballos
Profesora
Terele Pávez
Terele Pávez
Directora
Terele Pávez
Terele Pávez
Directora
Antonio de la Torre
Fernando de Valdés
Director Jorge Dorado
Writer Juanma Romero Gárriz
Composer Federico Jusid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 17 November 2015
Release date
17 November 2015 Spain 7
Production La Cometa TV, Televisión Española (TVE)
Also known as
Teresa, Teresa D'Avila - Il castello interiore

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 14 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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