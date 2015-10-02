Raftaar Singh is always looking to have fun and runs away from responsibility. Fed up, his father orders Raftaar to go to Goa and work, and learn to take on responsibility. Once in Goa, he impresses his new boss with his enthusiasm and creative thinking. Soon he gets an assignment, and meets Sara Amy Jackson - and thus begins their unique love story. What ensues is a great comedy of errors, as one hilarious situation after another unfolds. Raftaar falls head over heels for this exotic, mysterious girl. The romance takes a deadly turn when he realizes that Sara is not who he thinks she is and has an agenda, which takes him to Romania. Will Raftaar be able to win her over in a distant and dangerous land?

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