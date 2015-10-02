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Poster of Singh Is Bliing
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Singh Is Bliing
5.1

Singh Is Bliing

, 2015
Singh Is Bliing
India / Action, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Singh Is Bliing
5.1

Synopsis

Raftaar Singh is always looking to have fun and runs away from responsibility. Fed up, his father orders Raftaar to go to Goa and work, and learn to take on responsibility. Once in Goa, he impresses his new boss with his enthusiasm and creative thinking. Soon he gets an assignment, and meets Sara Amy Jackson - and thus begins their unique love story. What ensues is a great comedy of errors, as one hilarious situation after another unfolds. Raftaar falls head over heels for this exotic, mysterious girl. The romance takes a deadly turn when he realizes that Sara is not who he thinks she is and has an agenda, which takes him to Romania. Will Raftaar be able to win her over in a distant and dangerous land?

Cast

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Raftaar Singh
Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson
Sara Rana
Lara Dutta
Emily
Kay Kay Menon
Mark
Rati Agnihotri
Raftaar's mother
Yograj Singh
Raftaar's father
Pradeep Singh Rawat
Kirpal Singh
Anil Charanjeett
Pompy
Arfi Laamba
Pappi
Kunal Kapoor
Mr. Rana- Sara's Father
Director Prabhu Deva
Writer Chintan Gandhi, Sahar Quaze
Composer Meet Bros, Sneha Khanwalkar, Manj Musik, Sajid-Wajid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 2 October 2015
Release date
2 October 2015 Great Britain 12A
2 October 2015 India UA
Worldwide Gross $20,224,851
Production Grazing Goat Pictures, Pen Movies
Also known as
Singh Is Bliing, Regele Singh, Singh Is Bling, Король Сингх 2

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
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Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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