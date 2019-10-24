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4.8
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Josie & Jack
4.8
Josie & Jack
, 2019
Josie & Jack
USA / Drama / 18+
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4.8
Synopsis
Raised in a decaying old Pennsylvania mansion and home schooled by their tyrannical professor father, Josie and Jack Raeburn have never had anyone but each other to depend on. Set in the 1990s.
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Cast
Olivia DeJonge
Josie Raeburn
Alex Neustaedter
Jack Raeburn
William Fichtner
Joseph Raeburn
Anna Baryshnikov
Becka
Annabelle Dexter-Jones
Lily
Owen Campbell
Kevin
Brendan Hines
Ben Sorrels
David H. Holmes
Mark
Nicola Gorham
Carmichael
Emma Kikue
Maris
Director
Sarah Lancaster
Writer
Sarah Lancaster
,
Kelly Braffet
Composer
Zach Robinson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
22 March 2021
World premiere
24 October 2019
Production
Mountain Men Films, The Komack Company
Also known as
Josie & Jack
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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