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Poster of Josie & Jack
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Josie & Jack
4.8

Josie & Jack

, 2019
Josie & Jack
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Josie & Jack
4.8

Synopsis

Raised in a decaying old Pennsylvania mansion and home schooled by their tyrannical professor father, Josie and Jack Raeburn have never had anyone but each other to depend on. Set in the 1990s.

Cast

Olivia DeJonge
Olivia DeJonge
Josie Raeburn
Alex Neustaedter
Alex Neustaedter
Jack Raeburn
William Fichtner
William Fichtner
Joseph Raeburn
Anna Baryshnikov
Anna Baryshnikov
Becka
Annabelle Dexter-Jones
Lily
Owen Campbell
Kevin
Brendan Hines
Brendan Hines
Ben Sorrels
David H. Holmes
David H. Holmes
Mark
Nicola Gorham
Carmichael
Emma Kikue
Maris
Director Sarah Lancaster
Writer Sarah Lancaster, Kelly Braffet
Composer Zach Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 22 March 2021
World premiere 24 October 2019
Production Mountain Men Films, The Komack Company
Also known as
Josie & Jack

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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