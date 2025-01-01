Menu
Anna Baryshnikov
Anna Baryshnikov
Date of Birth
22 May 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.3
Love Lies Bleeding
(2024)
7.2
Dickinson
(2019)
5.2
Payback
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2019
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
7.3
Love Lies Bleeding
Love Lies Bleeding
Romantic, Thriller
2024, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
5.3
Payback
Payback
Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
7.2
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History
2019, USA
4.8
Josie & Jack
Josie & Jack
Drama
2019, USA
