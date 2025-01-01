Menu
Anna Baryshnikov
Date of Birth
22 May 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Love Lies Bleeding 7.3
Love Lies Bleeding (2024)
Dickinson 7.2
Dickinson (2019)
Payback 5.2
Payback (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Love Lies Bleeding 7.3
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
Payback 5.3
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Dickinson 7.2
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History 2019, USA
Josie & Jack 4.8
Drama 2019, USA
