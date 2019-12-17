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Poster of Space Babies
2.3
Kinoafisha Films Space Babies
2.3

Space Babies

, 2019
Space Babies
USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of Space Babies
2.3

Synopsis

With the galaxy in turmoil, an elite team of outer space rogues to pledge alliance to cosmic justice and galactic peace! Welcome boys and girls to to a thrilling era of high adventure!

Cast

Tina Marie Shuster
Kj Schrock
Timothy Banfield
Snuggles
Simon Hill
Punky
Simon Hill
Punky
Simon Hill
Punky
Larry G. Jones
Frex
Kelsey Painter
Sterna
Kelsey Painter
Sterna
Sarah Taylor
Baby Face
Director James Snider
Writer BC Fourteen
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 17 December 2019
Also known as
Space Babies

Cartoon rating

2.3
Rate 10 votes
2.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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