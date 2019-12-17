2.3Space Babies
Space Babies, 2019
USA / Animation / 18+
Synopsis
With the galaxy in turmoil, an elite team of outer space rogues to pledge alliance to cosmic justice and galactic peace! Welcome boys and girls to to a thrilling era of high adventure!
Cast
Tina Marie Shuster
Kj Schrock
Timothy Banfield
Snuggles
Simon Hill
Punky
Simon Hill
Punky
Simon Hill
Punky
Larry G. Jones
Frex
Kelsey Painter
Sterna
Kelsey Painter
Sterna
Sarah Taylor
Baby Face
Director James Snider
Writer BC Fourteen
Animated film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 17 December 2019
Also known as
Space Babies
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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