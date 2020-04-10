Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
6.6

Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills

, 2020
Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
Poster of Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
6.6

Synopsis

"Spring into Harvest Hills" is the second TV special produced for the Enchantimals cartoon series. The TV special ties into the Harvest Hills line.

Cast

Rachel Butera
Rachel Butera
Sage Skunk
Doug Erholtz
Flap
Lizzie Freeman
Slosh
Jonquil Goode
Patter Peacock
Patti Mattson
Lorna Lamb
Paula Rhodes
Haydie Horse
Paula Rhodes
Haydie Horse
Michelle Ruff
Flick
Salli Saffioti
Babbling Brook
Salli Saffioti
Babbling Brook
Salli Saffioti
Babbling Brook
Tara Sands
Danessa Deer
Director Jayson Thiessen
Writer Lissa Kapstrom, Obie Scott Wade
Composer Jim Latham
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 10 April 2020
World premiere 10 April 2020
Release date
10 April 2020 Canada G
Production Mattel Creations
Also known as
Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills, Enchantimals: Colina da Colheita, Enchantimals: Primavera em Harvest Hills, Enchantimals: Tavaszköszöntő, افسون ها بهار در تپه های برداشت

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more