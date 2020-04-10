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Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
6.6
Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
, 2020
Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills
USA / Action, Adventure, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
"Spring into Harvest Hills" is the second TV special produced for the Enchantimals cartoon series. The TV special ties into the Harvest Hills line.
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Cast
Rachel Butera
Sage Skunk
Doug Erholtz
Flap
Lizzie Freeman
Slosh
Jonquil Goode
Patter Peacock
Patti Mattson
Lorna Lamb
Paula Rhodes
Haydie Horse
Paula Rhodes
Haydie Horse
Michelle Ruff
Flick
Salli Saffioti
Babbling Brook
Salli Saffioti
Babbling Brook
Salli Saffioti
Babbling Brook
Tara Sands
Danessa Deer
Director
Jayson Thiessen
Writer
Lissa Kapstrom
,
Obie Scott Wade
Composer
Jim Latham
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USA
Runtime
45 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
10 April 2020
World premiere
10 April 2020
Release date
10 April 2020
Canada
G
Production
Mattel Creations
Also known as
Enchantimals: Spring Into Harvest Hills, Enchantimals: Colina da Colheita, Enchantimals: Primavera em Harvest Hills, Enchantimals: Tavaszköszöntő, افسون ها بهار در تپه های برداشت
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Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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