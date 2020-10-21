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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
537 Votes
7.2
537 Votes
, 2020
537 Votes
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
7.2
Synopsis
Documentary chronicling the political machinations that led to the unprecedented, contested outcome of the 2000 presidential election, including the chaotic voter recount in Florida that ended with George W. Bush winning by a razor-thin margin.
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Cast
Ben Affleck
Self
Fernand Amandi
Self
Ann Louise Bardach
Self
Mitchell Berger
Self
Brad Blakeman
Self
Jon Bon Jovi
Self
George W. Bush
Self
Fidel Castro
Self
Dave Chappelle
Self
Bill Clinton
Self
Director
Billy Corben
Composer
Brian Robertson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
21 October 2020
World premiere
21 October 2020
Release date
21 October 2020
Romania
18
Production
HBO Documentary Films, Hyperobject Industries, Rakontur
Also known as
537 Votes, 537 głosów, 537 häält, 537 szavazat, 537 votos, 537 голосов, 537張選票
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 7 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Raul Martinez
First of all, you never incite violence. Even if you think you're right, you don't incite or you don't talk about violence.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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