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Poster of 537 Votes
7.2
Kinoafisha Films 537 Votes
7.2

537 Votes

, 2020
537 Votes
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of 537 Votes
7.2

Synopsis

Documentary chronicling the political machinations that led to the unprecedented, contested outcome of the 2000 presidential election, including the chaotic voter recount in Florida that ended with George W. Bush winning by a razor-thin margin.

Cast

Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Self
Fernand Amandi
Self
Ann Louise Bardach
Self
Mitchell Berger
Self
Brad Blakeman
Self
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi
Self
George W. Bush
Self
Fidel Castro
Self
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle
Self
Bill Clinton
Self
Director Billy Corben
Composer Brian Robertson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 21 October 2020
World premiere 21 October 2020
Release date
21 October 2020 Romania 18
Production HBO Documentary Films, Hyperobject Industries, Rakontur
Also known as
537 Votes, 537 głosów, 537 häält, 537 szavazat, 537 votos, 537 голосов, 537張選票

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 7 February 2023

Quotes

Raul Martinez First of all, you never incite violence. Even if you think you're right, you don't incite or you don't talk about violence.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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