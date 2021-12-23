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Poster of Beanie Mania
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Beanie Mania
6.5

Beanie Mania

, 2021
Beanie Mania
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Beanie Mania
6.5

Synopsis

An eye-opening deep-dive into the world of Beanie Babies, charting the origins of a frenzy that helped make Ty Warner’s plush toys the biggest fad of the 1990s.

Cast

Colleen Ballinger
Self
Lina Trivedi
Self
Director Yemisi Brookes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 23 December 2021
World premiere 23 December 2021
Also known as
Beanie Mania, Бини мания

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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