52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World
, 2021
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
USA / Adventure, Documentary / 18+
6.5
Synopsis
THE LONELIEST WHALE is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. Executive Produced with Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier.
ProductionAfter Hours Productions, Alldayeveryday Productions, Appian Way
Also known as
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52, 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World, Finding 52, Finding 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World, La balena solitària, Найсамотніший кит, Самый одинокий кит, 더 론리스트 웨일: 더 서치 포 52
Film rating
6.5
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World