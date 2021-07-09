Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World
6.5
Kinoafisha Films 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World
6.5

52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World

, 2021
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
USA / Adventure, Documentary / 18+
Poster of 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World
6.5

Synopsis

THE LONELIEST WHALE is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale. As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale’s lonely plight can teach us — not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. Executive Produced with Leonardo DiCaprio and Adrian Grenier.

Cast

Joshua Zeman
Joshua Zeman
Filmmaker
Joseph George
Self - Ret. Chief U.S. Navy, Integrated Undersea Surveillance System
David Rosenberg
Self - Author, Interspecies Musician
Christopher W. Clark
Self - Senior Scientist, Cornell University
Daniel Palacios
Self - Senior Researcher
Bruce R. Mate
Self - Director, Marine Mammal Institute
Robert Dziak
Self - NOAA, PMEL Acoustics Program Manager
Sara Heimlich
Self - NOAA, PMEL Acoustics Program
Christina Connett
Self - Chief Curator, New Bedford Whaling Museum
John Hildebrand
Self - Professor of Bioacoustics
Director Joshua Zeman
Writer Adrian Grenier, Lisa Schiller, Joshua Zeman
Composer Alex Lasarenko, David Little
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 16 July 2021
World premiere 9 July 2021
Release date
9 July 2021 USA PG
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $1,578,392
Production After Hours Productions, Alldayeveryday Productions, Appian Way
Also known as
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52, 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World, Finding 52, Finding 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World, La balena solitària, Найсамотніший кит, Самый одинокий кит, 더 론리스트 웨일: 더 서치 포 52

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for 52: The Search for the Loneliest Whale in the World

Ice on Fire
Ice on Fire Documentary
2019, USA / Croatia / France / Germany / Iceland
7.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more