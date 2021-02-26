Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bruno v Tyson
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Bruno v Tyson
7.2

Bruno v Tyson

, 2021
Bruno v Tyson
Great Britain / Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Bruno v Tyson
7.2

Synopsis

The full story of an epic in-ring rivalry and the fascinating personal relationship that went along with it.

Cast

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Self
Frank Bruno
Self
Paul Dempsey
Self
Don King
Self
Duke McKenzie
Self
Frank Warren
Self
Director Benjamin Hirsch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 26 February 2021
Production Workerbee
Also known as
Bruno v Tyson, Бруно против Тайсона

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more