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6.0
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Shehzada
6.0
Shehzada
, 2023
Shehzada
India / Action, Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.0
Synopsis
Bantu grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn. However, he later learns that he was replaced from his real parents by his father, and decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.
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Cast
Kartik Aaryan
Bantu
Kriti Sanon
Samara
Paresh Rawal
Valmiki
Manisha Koirala
Yashoda Jindal Nanda
Ronit Roy
Randeep Nanda
Sachin Khedekar
Aditya Jindal
Ankur Rathee
Raj Nanda
Sunny Hinduja
Sarang
Vinay Rana
Vikrant
Rajpal Naurang Yadav
Insp. Satish Yadav
Director
Rohit Dhawan
Writer
Rohit Dhawan
,
Trivikram Srinivas
,
Hussain Dalal
,
Kumar Sumeet
Composer
Pritam Chakraborty
,
Julius Packiam
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 22 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
17 February 2023
World premiere
10 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023
Finland
Tulossa
17 February 2023
Great Britain
17 February 2023
India
U
10 February 2023
UAE
18TC
Budget
65,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$511,376
Production
ActStar Productions, Allu Entertainment, Allu Mantena Media Ventures
Also known as
Shehzada, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake, Príncipe, Şehzade, Srinivas Vanapalli, Шехзада, Shezada
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
12
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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