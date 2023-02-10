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Poster of Shehzada
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Shehzada
6.0

Shehzada

, 2023
Shehzada
India / Action, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shehzada
6.0

Synopsis

Bantu grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn. However, he later learns that he was replaced from his real parents by his father, and decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.

Cast

Kartik Aaryan
Bantu
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Samara
Paresh Rawal
Valmiki
Manisha Koirala
Yashoda Jindal Nanda
Ronit Roy
Randeep Nanda
Sachin Khedekar
Aditya Jindal
Ankur Rathee
Raj Nanda
Sunny Hinduja
Sarang
Vinay Rana
Vikrant
Rajpal Naurang Yadav
Insp. Satish Yadav
Director Rohit Dhawan
Writer Rohit Dhawan, Trivikram Srinivas, Hussain Dalal, Kumar Sumeet
Composer Pritam Chakraborty, Julius Packiam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 February 2023
World premiere 10 February 2023
Release date
17 February 2023 Finland Tulossa
17 February 2023 Great Britain
17 February 2023 India U
10 February 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 65,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $511,376
Production ActStar Productions, Allu Entertainment, Allu Mantena Media Ventures
Also known as
Shehzada, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Remake, Príncipe, Şehzade, Srinivas Vanapalli, Шехзада, Shezada

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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