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Poster of Kipchoge: The Last Milestone
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Kipchoge: The Last Milestone
7.4

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone

, 2021
Kipchoge: The Last Milestone
Great Britain / Documentary, Sport / 18+
Poster of Kipchoge: The Last Milestone
7.4

Synopsis

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone follows record-breaking marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge's journey to becoming the first person in history to run a marathon in under two hours.

Cast

Eliud Kipchoge
Self
Director Jake Scott
Writer Chris Eyerman
Composer Simon Elms, Colin Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 23 August 2021
World premiere 20 July 2021
MPAA PG-13
Budget 4,500,000 GBP
Production Ridley Scott Creative Group
Also known as
Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, Kipchoge - Verdens hurtigste maratonløber, Kipchoge, l'ultime défi, Kipchoge: el último hito, Kipchoge: Ostatni etap, Kipchoge: Son Kilometre Taşı, The Devil's Knot

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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