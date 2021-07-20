Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Jake Scott
Writer
Chris Eyerman
Composer
Simon Elms, Colin Smith
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
23 August 2021
World premiere
20 July 2021
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
4,500,000 GBP
Production
Ridley Scott Creative Group
Also known as
Kipchoge: The Last Milestone, Kipchoge - Verdens hurtigste maratonløber, Kipchoge, l'ultime défi, Kipchoge: el último hito, Kipchoge: Ostatni etap, Kipchoge: Son Kilometre Taşı, The Devil's Knot