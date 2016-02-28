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Poster of Vanished
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Vanished
3.8

Vanished

, 2016
Vanished
USA / Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Vanished
3.8

Synopsis

When millions of people begin to disappear, Gabby, his sister, and their other companies will have to stick together for survival and to figure out what happened behind of an indescribable occurrence.

Cast

Dylan Sprayberry
Dylan Sprayberry
Flynn
Tom Everett Scott
Tom Everett Scott
Damon
Amber Frank
Gabby Harlow
Mason Dye
Josh Jackson
Jackson Hurst
Jackson Hurst
Eric Harlow
Brigid Brannagh
Sarah
Keely Wilson
Claire Harlow
Rachel Hendrix
Rachel
Randy LaHaye
Nicolae Carpathia
Tony Evans
Pastor Billings
Director Larry A. McLean
Writer Kim Beyer-Johnson, Jerry B. Jenkins, Joan Considine Johnson, Tim LaHaye
Composer BJ Davis, Josh Debney, Andrew Grush
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 8 December 2016
World premiere 28 February 2016
Release date
19 December 2019 South Korea 15
28 February 2016 USA PG
MPAA PG-13
Budget $2,000,000
Production EchoLight Studios, Salt Entertainment Group, Triple Horse Studios
Also known as
Vanished Left Behind: Next Generation, Vanished, Deixados Para Trás: A Nova Geração, Left Behind: Vanished - Next Generation, Исчезнувшие: Оставленные - Следующее поколение, 末日迷蹤2：新世代, Desconectados: A Próxima Geração, Vanished: Left Behind

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 2 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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