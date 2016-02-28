ProductionEchoLight Studios, Salt Entertainment Group, Triple Horse Studios
Also known as
Vanished Left Behind: Next Generation, Vanished, Deixados Para Trás: A Nova Geração, Left Behind: Vanished - Next Generation, Исчезнувшие: Оставленные - Следующее поколение, 末日迷蹤2：新世代, Desconectados: A Próxima Geração, Vanished: Left Behind
Film rating
3.8
Rate10 votes
3.9IMDb
Updated 2 February 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.