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Poster of The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle
6.0

The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle

, 2017
The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle
6.0

Synopsis

Seven years ago, Sissy Carlyle's parents were killed in an icy car crash. While her charming irresponsible brother continued his questionable pursuits, Sissy stepped in to take care of their parents' antique shop, their home and the family cat Horatio. With her own life at a screeching halt, Sissy begins to fill 11 secret journals with the exciting adventures of daring, bold women she imagines she could be. Now her 27th birthday is just days away and Sissy decides to fill her 12th journal with the adventures of her real life - but much to her dismay, she has absolutely nothing to write about. Then one afternoon, an intriguing young performance artist walks into Sissy's shop and their chance encounter leads Sissy to face a tough choice - to remain safely cocooned in her fantasy lives or to take a chance and discover what her real life might become

Cast

April Billingsley
Sissy Carlyle
Jason Burkey
Jason Burkey
Riley Carlyle
Stephanie Northrup
Stella Gilbert
Brad Mills
Elijah Bell
Morgan Ayres
Will Brasselton
Tenaya Cleveland
Rosemary Cross
John Gordon
Doug Yates
Desmond Phillips
Bryce
Allen O'Reilly
Asher Leyland
Mary Shaw
Olivia Carlyle
Director Fran Burst-Terranella
Writer George Carlos
Composer Olivia Ge Guo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 27 March 2017
Release date
27 March 2017 USA
Budget $135,000
Production Sissy Carlyle LLC
Also known as
The 12 Lives of Sissy Carlyle

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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