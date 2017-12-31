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3.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Retina
3.8
Retina
, 2017
Retina
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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3.8
Synopsis
A young woman participates in a medical study. After a series of nightmares and unusual side effects, the line between dreams and reality is blurred. She finds herself on the run from those involved, desperate to uncover the truth.
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Cast
Lindsay Goranson
April Watson
Gary Swanson
Dr. Green
Ron Haxton
Interrogator
Ian Temple
Brian
Joshua Jenks
Masked Man
Jared Slade Goldman
Masked Man
Jared Slade Goldman
Masked Man
Amber Bogdewiecz
Receptionist
Jamie Fedorko
Husband
Yves Claude
Neighbor
Christine Gonzalez
Mistress
Director
Carlos Ferrer
Writer
Carlos Ferrer
Composer
Carlos Ferrer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
5 September 2018
World premiere
31 December 2017
Release date
25 April 2019
South Korea
31 December 2017
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$41,280
Production
CGF Films
Also known as
Retina, Сетчатка, エンド・オブ・ニューヨーク
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Updated 1 February 2023
Stills
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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