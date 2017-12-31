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Poster of Retina
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Retina
3.8

Retina

, 2017
Retina
USA / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Retina
3.8

Synopsis

A young woman participates in a medical study. After a series of nightmares and unusual side effects, the line between dreams and reality is blurred. She finds herself on the run from those involved, desperate to uncover the truth.

Cast

Lindsay Goranson
April Watson
Gary Swanson
Dr. Green
Ron Haxton
Interrogator
Ian Temple
Brian
Joshua Jenks
Masked Man
Jared Slade Goldman
Masked Man
Jared Slade Goldman
Masked Man
Amber Bogdewiecz
Receptionist
Jamie Fedorko
Husband
Yves Claude
Neighbor
Christine Gonzalez
Mistress
Director Carlos Ferrer
Writer Carlos Ferrer
Composer Carlos Ferrer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 5 September 2018
World premiere 31 December 2017
Release date
25 April 2019 South Korea
31 December 2017 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $41,280
Production CGF Films
Also known as
Retina, Сетчатка, エンド・オブ・ニューヨーク

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Updated 1 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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