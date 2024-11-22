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Poster of Don't Look Deeper
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Don't Look Deeper
6.1

Don't Look Deeper

, 2020
Don't Look Deeper
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Don't Look Deeper
6.1

Synopsis

A high school student in central California sets off an unexpected series of events when she begins to doubt if she's human.

Cast

Ema Horvath
Ema Horvath
Jenny
Helena Howard
Helena Howard
Aisha
Jan Luis Castellanos
Jan Luis Castellanos
Levi
Harvey Zielinski
Abel
Kaiwi Lyman
Kaiwi Lyman
Noah
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Martin
Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer
Sharon
Belissa Escobedo
Belissa Escobedo
Cari
Brandon Win
William
Tyler Ghyzel
Calian
Director Catherine Hardwicke
Writer Jeffrey Lieber, Charlie McDonnell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2020
Production 30 Ninjas, New Form, Quibi
Also known as
Don't Look Deeper, Не копайся в себе, プロトタイプＡ　人工生命体の逆襲

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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