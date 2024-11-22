Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Don't Look Deeper
6.1
Don't Look Deeper
, 2020
Don't Look Deeper
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.1
Synopsis
A high school student in central California sets off an unexpected series of events when she begins to doubt if she's human.
Expand
Cast
Ema Horvath
Jenny
Helena Howard
Aisha
Jan Luis Castellanos
Levi
Harvey Zielinski
Abel
Kaiwi Lyman
Noah
Don Cheadle
Martin
Emily Mortimer
Sharon
Belissa Escobedo
Cari
Brandon Win
William
Tyler Ghyzel
Calian
Director
Catherine Hardwicke
Writer
Jeffrey Lieber
,
Charlie McDonnell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2020
Production
30 Ninjas, New Form, Quibi
Also known as
Don't Look Deeper, Не копайся в себе, プロトタイプＡ 人工生命体の逆襲
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
Write review
Updated 22 November 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Don't Look Deeper
Miss You Already
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2015, Great Britain
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree