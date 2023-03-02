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Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
, 2023
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Russia / Animation / 18+
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Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Trailer
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Cast
Kseniya Brzhezovskaya
Ivan Chaban
Aleksandra Kryshchuk
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Inga Reza
Maksim Sergeyev
Mariya Tsvetkova-Ovsyannikova
Maksim Yakovel
Director
Aleksandra Afanasyeva
,
Andrey Bakhurin
,
Tatyana Moshkova
Writer
Yuliya Belozubkina
,
Yulia Ivanova
,
Inga Kirkizh
Composer
Aleksey Yakovel
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 March 2023
Release date
2 March 2023
Russia
Ten Letters
Worldwide Gross
$13,217
Production
Great Frame
Also known as
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1, Волшебная лавка Есении. Выпуск # 1
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Updated 6 May 2025
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Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
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