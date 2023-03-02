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Poster of Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1

Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1

, 2023
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Russia / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1 - Trailer
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1  Trailer

Cast

Kseniya Brzhezovskaya
Ivan Chaban
Aleksandra Kryshchuk
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Inga Reza
Maksim Sergeyev
Maksim Sergeyev
Mariya Tsvetkova-Ovsyannikova
Maksim Yakovel
Director Aleksandra Afanasyeva, Andrey Bakhurin, Tatyana Moshkova
Writer Yuliya Belozubkina, Yulia Ivanova, Inga Kirkizh
Composer Aleksey Yakovel
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 March 2023
Release date
2 March 2023 Russia Ten Letters
Worldwide Gross $13,217
Production Great Frame
Also known as
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1, Волшебная лавка Есении. Выпуск # 1

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1 - Trailer
Volshebnaya lavka Yesenii. Vypusk # 1 Trailer
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