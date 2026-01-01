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Filmography
Natalia Oreiro
Natalia Oreiro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Oreiro
Natalia Oreiro
Natalia Oreiro
Date of Birth
19 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Montevideo, Oriental Republic of Uruguay
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Muñeca brava
(1998)
7.1
The German Doctor
(2013)
6.9
I Am Gilda
(2016)
Filmography
6.9
Nothing Between Us
Nada entre los dos
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Mexico / USA
6.3
Pismo Dedu Morozu
Pismo Dedu Morozu
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
The Woman in the Line
La mujer de la fila
Biography, Crime, Drama
2025, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
5.5
Camp Crasher
Campamento con mamá
Comedy
2024, Argentina
Watch trailer
5.8
Expiration Date
Casi muerta
Comedy
2023, Argentina / Uruguay
Watch trailer
6.7
Santa Évita
Biography,
2022, Argentina
5.9
Hoy se arregla el mundo
Hoy se arregla el mundo
Comedy, Drama
2022, Argentina
Watch trailer
6.4
Bad Christmas
La noche mágica
Comedy, Crime, Thriller
2021, Argentina
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