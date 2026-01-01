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Natalia Oreiro
Natalia Oreiro Natalia Oreiro
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Oreiro

Natalia Oreiro

Natalia Oreiro

Date of Birth
19 May 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Montevideo, Oriental Republic of Uruguay
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Muñeca brava 7.2
Muñeca brava (1998)
The German Doctor 7.1
The German Doctor (2013)
I Am Gilda 6.9
I Am Gilda (2016)

Filmography

Nothing Between Us 6.9
Nothing Between Us Nada entre los dos
Comedy, Romantic 2026, Mexico / USA
Pismo Dedu Morozu 6.3
Pismo Dedu Morozu Pismo Dedu Morozu
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
The Woman in the Line 6.5
The Woman in the Line La mujer de la fila
Biography, Crime, Drama 2025, Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
Camp Crasher 5.5
Camp Crasher Campamento con mamá
Comedy 2024, Argentina
Watch trailer
Expiration Date 5.8
Expiration Date Casi muerta
Comedy 2023, Argentina / Uruguay
Watch trailer
Santa Évita 6.7
Santa Évita
Biography, 2022, Argentina
Hoy se arregla el mundo 5.9
Hoy se arregla el mundo Hoy se arregla el mundo
Comedy, Drama 2022, Argentina
Watch trailer
Bad Christmas 6.4
Bad Christmas La noche mágica
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2021, Argentina
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