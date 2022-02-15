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Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
7.0
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
, 2022
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
Explores the fascinating contradictions at the heart of the famed financier, Carl Icahn. Amassing close to $20 billion dollars over the last half century and at the forefront of some of the most legendary business deals of our times.
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Cast
Carl Icahn
Self
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Self
Director
Bruce David Klein
Writer
Bruce David Klein
Composer
Jimmy Stofer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
15 February 2022
World premiere
15 February 2022
Production
Atlas Media Corporation, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Icahn: El multimillonario incesante, Icahn: Miliardarul neliniștit, Icahn: O Bilionário Incansável, Untitled HBO Feature Documentary, Айкан: Неутомимый миллиардер, アイカーン ウォール街最強の投資家, 伊坎：華爾街狼王
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
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