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Poster of Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
7.0

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire

, 2022
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
7.0

Synopsis

Explores the fascinating contradictions at the heart of the famed financier, Carl Icahn. Amassing close to $20 billion dollars over the last half century and at the forefront of some of the most legendary business deals of our times.

Cast

Carl Icahn
Self
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Self
Director Bruce David Klein
Writer Bruce David Klein
Composer Jimmy Stofer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 15 February 2022
World premiere 15 February 2022
Production Atlas Media Corporation, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Icahn: El multimillonario incesante, Icahn: Miliardarul neliniștit, Icahn: O Bilionário Incansável, Untitled HBO Feature Documentary, Айкан: Неутомимый миллиардер, アイカーン ウォール街最強の投資家, 伊坎：華爾街狼王

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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