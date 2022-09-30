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Poster of My So-Called High School Rank
6.6
Kinoafisha Films My So-Called High School Rank
6.6

My So-Called High School Rank

, 2022
My So-Called High School Rank
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of My So-Called High School Rank
6.6

Synopsis

A deep dive into the lives of high school students in three radically disparate communities as they navigate the pressures around college while staging a musical, until seismic events upend their dreams and expectations.

Cast

Arcadia Conrad
Self
Zoe Dunay
Extra
David Taylor Gomes
Self
Kyle Holmes
Self
Christina Iman
Self
Leonardo Mollohan
Self
Director Ricki Stern, Anne Sundberg
Composer Paul Brill
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 September 2022
World premiere 30 September 2022
Budget $1,000,000
Production Break Thru Films, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
My So-Called High School Rank, Meu Suposto Ranking Escolar, My So-Called High School, Ranking: Licealny dramat

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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