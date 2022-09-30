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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
My So-Called High School Rank
6.6
My So-Called High School Rank
, 2022
My So-Called High School Rank
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.6
Synopsis
A deep dive into the lives of high school students in three radically disparate communities as they navigate the pressures around college while staging a musical, until seismic events upend their dreams and expectations.
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Cast
Arcadia Conrad
Self
Zoe Dunay
Extra
David Taylor Gomes
Self
Kyle Holmes
Self
Christina Iman
Self
Leonardo Mollohan
Self
Director
Ricki Stern
,
Anne Sundberg
Composer
Paul Brill
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
30 September 2022
World premiere
30 September 2022
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Break Thru Films, HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
My So-Called High School Rank, Meu Suposto Ranking Escolar, My So-Called High School, Ranking: Licealny dramat
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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