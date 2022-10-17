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Poster of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
6.8

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

, 2022
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
USA / Action, Animation, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons
6.8

Synopsis

After discovering he has powers, 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne must join forces to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet from the malevolent alien force known as Starro.

Cast

Jack Dylan Grazer
Jack Dylan Grazer
Jonathan Kent
Jack Griffo
Jack Griffo
Damian Wayne
Laura Bailey
Lois Lane
Troy Baker
Bruce Wayne
Darin De Paul
Starro
Darin De Paul
Starro
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Principal
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Principal
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Principal
Nolan North
Nolan North
Jor-El
Zeno Robinson
Zeno Robinson
Melvin Masters
Zeno Robinson
Zeno Robinson
Melvin Masters
Director Matt Peters
Writer Jeremy Adams
Composer Kristopher Carter, Michael McCuistion, Lolita Ritmanis
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 17 October 2022
World premiere 17 October 2022
Release date
17 October 2022 Sweden 15
Production DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, Batman et Superman: la bataille des super fils, Batman y Superman: La Batalla de los Súper Hijos, バットマンとスーパーマン：スーパーサンズの戦い, Batman e Superman: Batalha dos Super Filhos, Batman e Superman: La Battaglia dei Super Figli, Batman és Superman: A szuper ifjak csatája, Batman i Superman: Bitwa supersynów, Batman und Superman: Kampf der Supersöhne, Бетмен і Супермен: Битва Супер Синів, Бэтмен и Супермен: Битва Суперсыновей, बैटमैन और सुपरमैन: सुपर संस की लड़ाई, 超凡雙子, Batman a Superman: Bitva supersynů, Batman und Superman Kampf: der Supersöhne, Batman Và Superman: Trận Chiến Của Các Anh Hùng Nhí, Batman et Superman : La bataille des super fils, 蝙蝠侠和超人：超凡双子之战, Battle of the Super Sons

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 16 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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