After discovering he has powers, 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne must join forces to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet from the malevolent alien force known as Starro.
ProductionDC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, Batman et Superman: la bataille des super fils, Batman y Superman: La Batalla de los Súper Hijos, バットマンとスーパーマン：スーパーサンズの戦い, Batman e Superman: Batalha dos Super Filhos, Batman e Superman: La Battaglia dei Super Figli, Batman és Superman: A szuper ifjak csatája, Batman i Superman: Bitwa supersynów, Batman und Superman: Kampf der Supersöhne, Бетмен і Супермен: Битва Супер Синів, Бэтмен и Супермен: Битва Суперсыновей, बैटमैन और सुपरमैन: सुपर संस की लड़ाई, 超凡雙子, Batman a Superman: Bitva supersynů, Batman und Superman Kampf: der Supersöhne, Batman Và Superman: Trận Chiến Của Các Anh Hùng Nhí, Batman et Superman : La bataille des super fils, 蝙蝠侠和超人：超凡双子之战, Battle of the Super Sons