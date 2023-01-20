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Poster of Ayisha
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Ayisha
7.6

Ayisha

, 2023
Ayisha
India / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of Ayisha
7.6

Synopsis

Trying to make ends meet, talented and spiriting young woman, Ayisha, migrates to the gulf asa domestic worker to an elite Arab family.Struggling to fit in at first, her determination, hard work and kindness help her lead into the hearts of her employers. She befriends the fellow worker women of different ethnicities and slowly learns all the palace etiquettes. The old matriarch of the family, Mama is a very reserved person who lives grieving for her late husband. Interesting courses of events lead to the bloom of a beautiful bond between mama and ayisha. Her influence creates a spark in the palace and makes it more lively. Some facts about Ayisha’s past that she had managed to conceal until then is somehow revealed to the palace inmates which brings her closer to them and she gradually becomes an integral part of the family.

Cast

Manju Warrier
Ayisha
Radhika
Nisha
Ram Bruise
Omar
S.V. Krishna Shankar
Aabith
Mona
Mamma
Mohammed Kassar
Galal
Meenakshi Mahesh
Shahida
Noorudheen Ali Ahmed
K T's brother
Sajna
Charutha
Jennifer Castro
Alphonsa
Latheefa
Sara
Mini Alphonsa
Nurse
Director Aamir Pallikkal
Writer Ashif Kakkodi
Composer M. Jayachandran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 January 2023
Release date
20 January 2023 India U
20 January 2023 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $91,133
Production Cross Border Camera
Also known as
Ayisha, ஆயிஷா, عائشة, आयिषा, ఆయేషా

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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