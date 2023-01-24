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Poster of Bezos
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Bezos
4.8

Bezos

, 2022
Bezos
USA / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Bezos
4.8

Cast

Armando Gutierrez
Armando Gutierrez
Jeff Bezos
Kevin Sorbo
Kevin Sorbo
Leonard Riggio
Eliana Ghen
Eliana Ghen
Molly-Jean Andrews
Emilio Estefan Jr.
Emilio Estefan Jr.
Miguel Bezos
Jevon White
Jevon White
Marcus Lemonis
D.E. Shaw
Kristen Alverenga
Realtor
Sasha Andreev
Paul Davis
Ruth Ballesteros
Young Lady
Richard Booth
Business Executive #1
Gail Byer
Grandma Bezos
Director Khoa Le
Writer Allison Burnett, Tashena Ebanks, R.V. Romero
Composer Colin Bell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 January 2023
World premiere 24 January 2023
Release date
27 April 2023 Russia Ракета Релизинг
11 January 2024 South Korea 12
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $18,396
Production Spanglish Media
Also known as
Bezos, Bezos: Die Amazon Geschichte, Bezos: La storia di un genio, Bezos: The Beginning, Безос, Безос. Человек, создавший Amazon, เบโซส์

Film rating

4.8
Rate 14 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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