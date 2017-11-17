Menu
Enchantimals Finding Home

Country USA
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 5 October 2021
World premiere 17 November 2017
Production Kickstart Entertainment, Mattel Creations
Also known as
Enchantimals: Finding Home, Enchantimals - Endlich Zuhause, Enchantimals - Et nytt hjem, Enchantimals: Endlich Zu Hause, Enchantimals: Op Zoek Naar een Thuis, Enchantimals: Um Novo Lar, Грижовни омайничета: В търсене на дома
Director
Karen J. Lloyd
Cast
Diana Kaarina
Maryke Hendrikse
Ben Diskin
Rebecca Shoichet
Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
