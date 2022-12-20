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Poster of Vragi
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Vragi
5.5

Vragi

, 1953
Vragi
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Vragi
5.5

Cast

Valentina Kibardina
Tatyana Lugovaya
Yelena Granovskaya
Polina Bardina
Nikolai Korn
Yakov Bardin
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Aleksandr Larikov
Vasili Sofronov
Zakhar Bardin
Nina Olkhina
Nadya - Polina's niece
Ivan Yefremov
General Pechenegov
Stepan Ponomarenko
Mikhail Skrobotov
Anna Nikritina
Kleopatra Skrobotova
Aleksandr Sokolov
Nikolay Skrobotov
Vitaliy Illich
Nikolayevich - Markov
Director Natalya Rashevskaya, Tamara Rodionova
Writer Maxim Gorky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 1 January 1953
Release date
1 January 1953 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Vragi, Enemies, Fiender, Враги

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Updated 20 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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