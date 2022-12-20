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Vragi
5.5
Vragi
, 1953
Vragi
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Cast
Valentina Kibardina
Tatyana Lugovaya
Yelena Granovskaya
Polina Bardina
Nikolai Korn
Yakov Bardin
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Aleksandr Larikov
Vasili Sofronov
Zakhar Bardin
Nina Olkhina
Nadya - Polina's niece
Ivan Yefremov
General Pechenegov
Stepan Ponomarenko
Mikhail Skrobotov
Anna Nikritina
Kleopatra Skrobotova
Aleksandr Sokolov
Nikolay Skrobotov
Vitaliy Illich
Nikolayevich - Markov
Director
Natalya Rashevskaya
,
Tamara Rodionova
Writer
Maxim Gorky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 38 minutes
Production year
1953
World premiere
1 January 1953
Release date
1 January 1953
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Vragi, Enemies, Fiender, Враги
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Updated 20 December 2022
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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