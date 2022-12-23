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5.5
Kinoafisha
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Cirkus
5.5
Cirkus
, 2022
Cirkus
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Synopsis
Two sets of identical twins are accidentally separated at birth. Several years later, when they are coincidentally in the same town, there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding when people mistake them for each other.
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Cast
Deepika Padukone
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pooja Hegde
Ranvir Singh
Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma
Director
Rohit Shetty
,
Sushma Sunam
Writer
Sanchit Bedre
,
Vidhi Ghodgaonkar
,
Yunus Sajawal
,
Farhad Samji
,
Bhushan Kumar
Composer
Badshah
,
D.J. Chetas
,
Lijo George
,
Amar Mohile
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
23 December 2022
World premiere
23 December 2022
Release date
23 December 2022
France
U
23 December 2022
Great Britain
PG
23 December 2022
India
UA
23 December 2022
Spain
23 December 2022
UAE
18TC
23 December 2022
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$956,374
Production
Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, T-Series Films
Also known as
Cirkus, Que Circo!, Sirk Şamatası, The world of Rohit Shettys. Cirkus, Цирк
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
12
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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