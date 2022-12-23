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Poster of Cirkus
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Cirkus
5.5

Cirkus

, 2022
Cirkus
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cirkus
5.5

Synopsis

Two sets of identical twins are accidentally separated at birth. Several years later, when they are coincidentally in the same town, there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding when people mistake them for each other.

Cast

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pooja Hegde
Ranvir Singh
Ranvir Singh
Varun Sharma
Varun Sharma
Director Rohit Shetty, Sushma Sunam
Writer Sanchit Bedre, Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Bhushan Kumar
Composer Badshah, D.J. Chetas, Lijo George, Amar Mohile
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 December 2022
World premiere 23 December 2022
Release date
23 December 2022 France U
23 December 2022 Great Britain PG
23 December 2022 India UA
23 December 2022 Spain
23 December 2022 UAE 18TC
23 December 2022 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $956,374
Production Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, T-Series Films
Also known as
Cirkus, Que Circo!, Sirk Şamatası, The world of Rohit Shettys. Cirkus, Цирк

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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