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Poster of Novogodniy Ekspress
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Novogodniy Ekspress
5.4

Novogodniy Ekspress

, 2018
Novogodniy Ekspress
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Novogodniy Ekspress
5.4

Cast

Olga Lerman
Olga Lerman
Lena
Evgeniy Romantsov
Evgeniy Romantsov
Sasha
Darja Evgenevna Roemjantseva
Darja Evgenevna Roemjantseva
Anya
Aleksandr Makogon
Aleksandr Makogon
Ivan
Olga Kuzmina
Olga Kuzmina
Masha
Mikael Aramyan
Mikael Aramyan
Aleksandr Arsentev
Aleksandr Arsentev
Nadezhda Azorkina
Nadezhda Azorkina
Ekaterina Gudina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 54 minutes
Production year 2018
Production Kaleydoskop Film
Also known as
Novogodniy Ekspress, Новогодний экспресс

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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