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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Novogodniy Ekspress
5.4
Novogodniy Ekspress
, 2018
Novogodniy Ekspress
Russia / Romantic / 18+
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5.4
Cast
Olga Lerman
Lena
Evgeniy Romantsov
Sasha
Darja Evgenevna Roemjantseva
Anya
Aleksandr Makogon
Ivan
Olga Kuzmina
Masha
Mikael Aramyan
Aleksandr Arsentev
Nadezhda Azorkina
Ekaterina Gudina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 54 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
Kaleydoskop Film
Also known as
Novogodniy Ekspress, Новогодний экспресс
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
15
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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