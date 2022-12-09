Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bharatha Circus
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bharatha Circus

Bharatha Circus

Bharatha Circus 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The plot of Bharatha Circus is basically about a complaint that reaches a police station in a forest range area, its investigation, and certain unprecedented truths that come out after the investigation.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 9 December 2022
Release date
9 December 2022 India UA
Production Bestway entertaintment
Also known as
Bharatha Circus
Director
Sohan Seenulal
Cast
Shine Tom Chacko
Jaffer Idukki
Aradhya Ann
Binu Pappu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more