18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Synopsis
A flower seller's son ends up in a tussle with a ruthless rowdy in Dindigul, forcing him to become a policeman and fight the odds.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 24 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
2 December 2022
World premiere
2 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022
India
UA
Worldwide Gross
$45,048
Production
Stone Bench Films
Also known as
DSP
Director
Ponram
Cast
Pugazh
Vijay Sethupathi
Singampuli
Anukreethy Vas
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
