Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dsp
Poster of Dsp
Poster of Dsp
Рейтинги
4.1 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Dsp

Dsp

Dsp 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A flower seller's son ends up in a tussle with a ruthless rowdy in Dindigul, forcing him to become a policeman and fight the odds.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 December 2022
World premiere 2 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022 India UA
Worldwide Gross $45,048
Production Stone Bench Films
Also known as
DSP
Director
Ponram
Cast
Pugazh
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi
Singampuli
Anukreethy Vas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more